2-year Treasury yield eases as investors weigh interest rate path ahead

U.S. Treasury yields dipped Thursday as investors assessed the possibility of further rate hikes following economic data that suggested inflationary pressures may continue.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury was down by around a basis point to 4.276%. The yield on the 2-year Treasury dipped by about 3 basis points, falling to 4.997%, hovering just above the 5% mark it had crossed on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the yield on the 30-year Treasury was little changed at 4.352%.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions and one basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Uncertainty about the Federal Reserve monetary policy outlook has spread amongst investors recently, and concerns over interest rates going higher still resurfaced again this week.

On Wednesday, the ISM Services index showed a bigger-than-forecast expansion of the services sector in August. This came after oil prices began rising earlier in the week. Many investors and analysts understood the recent data and developments as a signal of continuing inflationary pressures that could prompt the Fed to hike interest rates again.

The concerns were further fueled by comments from Fed policymakers who did not take the possibility of rates going higher off the table and suggested that their decision making would heavily depend on economic data.

Markets are still pricing in a 93% chance that the Fed will keep rates unchanged when it meets later this month according to CME's FedWatch tool. Expectations for a rate hike at the November however were last at 43.5%.

Fresh comments from Fed speakers are expected on Thursday, alongside the latest weekly initial jobless claims figures.