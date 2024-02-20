2-year Treasury yield falls as investors weigh economic outlook

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday as markets reopened after being closed for Presidents Day on Monday and uncertainty about the outlook for the economy and interest rates lingered.

At 4:11 a.m. ET, the yield on the 2-year Treasury was down by almost four basis points to 4.6164%. The 10-year Treasury yield was last more than one basis point lower to 4.2773%.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point equals 0.01%.

Treasury yields had climbed Friday as a hotter-than-expected producer price index report added to concerns about sticky inflation.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The PPI increased by 0.3% in January, higher than the 0.1% rise previously expected by economists surveyed by Dow Jones. The so-called core CPI, which excludes food and energy prices, rose by 0.5%, also above the forecast 0.1%.

That came after the consumer price index for January also came in above expectations last week, reflecting increases of 0.3% on a monthly basis and 3.1% on an annual basis.

The data suggested to many investors that inflation could be more persistent than they had been hoping for and that interest rate cuts may be further away than previously expected.

Federal Reserve officials have said numerous times in recent months that their decision-making around when rate cuts will begin will be data-led. They've suggested they're looking for more evidence that inflation is easing before cutting rates.

Investors have been hoping that rate cuts will take place sooner rather than later as concerns about the impact of elevated interest rates on the economy have spread.

This week, investors will be looking to remarks from Fed officials as well as the minutes from the last Fed meeting, which will be published Wednesday, for hints about the path ahead for interest rates.