20 stocks I'm watching in the market, including Emerson, DoorDash, Royal Caribbean

Here are some of the tickers on my radar for Monday, Oct. 9, taken directly from my reporter's notebook:
- Vertex (VTRX) pain opportunity underappreciated. Acute pain trial result to be disclosed soon. The biotech developing a drug to treat acute pain that is not an opioid.
- Stanley Black & Decker (SWK), a stock in the CNBC Investing Club portfolio, gets price target cut to $82 per share from $102 at Wells Fargo. Keeps equal weight (hold) rating.
- Wells Fargo cuts price target on Club names Emerson Electric (EMR) and Honeywell (HON) as well as Rockwell (ROK), Ingersoll Rand (IR) and Eaton Corporation (ETN).
- Citi and HSBC cut their price targets on Alibaba (BABA)
- 3M (MMM) price target cuts on Wall Street. Bear case is well recognized by investors. Johnson Controls (JCI) gets price target cut to $58 per share from $68 at Citi. Same lingo as 3M.
- Truist says DoorDash (DASH) trending to slightly beat when it reports quarter Nov. 1 after the bell.
- Barclays lowers Royal Caribbean (RCL) price target to $127 per share from $132.
- Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) gets price target cut to $13 per share from $15 at Barclays. The analyst also slash PTs on Paramount Global (PARA), Fox (FOXA) and Dish Network (DISH).
- Wells Fargo cuts HVAC giant Carrier Global (CARR) price target to $55 per share from $60. The analysts' earnings estimates ahead of quarter are largely in-line with consensus.
- Elevator and escalator maker Otis Worldwide (OTIS) price target cut to $82 per share from $93 at Wells Fargo. Keeps equal weight (hold) rating.
- Schwab (SCHW) price target cut to $75 per share from $86 at Piper Sandler. The analysts talking about headwinds.
- Wells Fargo lowers motion and control tech maker Parker-Hannifin (PH) price target to $425 per share from $465. Keeps overweight (buy) rating.
