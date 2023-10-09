20 stocks I'm watching in the market, including Emerson, DoorDash, Royal Caribbean

Here are some of the tickers on my radar for Monday, Oct. 9, taken directly from my reporter's notebook:

Vertex (VTRX) pain opportunity underappreciated. Acute pain trial result to be disclosed soon. The biotech developing a drug to treat acute pain that is not an opioid.

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK), a stock in the CNBC Investing Club portfolio, gets price target cut to $82 per share from $102 at Wells Fargo. Keeps equal weight (hold) rating.

Wells Fargo cuts price target on Club names Emerson Electric (EMR) and Honeywell (HON) as well as Rockwell (ROK), Ingersoll Rand (IR) and Eaton Corporation (ETN).

Citi and HSBC cut their price targets on Alibaba (BABA)

3M (MMM) price target cuts on Wall Street. Bear case is well recognized by investors. Johnson Controls (JCI) gets price target cut to $58 per share from $68 at Citi. Same lingo as 3M.

Truist says DoorDash (DASH) trending to slightly beat when it reports quarter Nov. 1 after the bell.

If you like this story, sign up for Jim Cramer's Top 10 Morning Thoughts on the Market email newsletter for free.

Barclays lowers Royal Caribbean (RCL) price target to $127 per share from $132.

Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) gets price target cut to $13 per share from $15 at Barclays. The analyst also slash PTs on Paramount Global (PARA), Fox (FOXA) and Dish Network (DISH).

Wells Fargo cuts HVAC giant Carrier Global (CARR) price target to $55 per share from $60. The analysts' earnings estimates ahead of quarter are largely in-line with consensus.

Elevator and escalator maker Otis Worldwide (OTIS) price target cut to $82 per share from $93 at Wells Fargo. Keeps equal weight (hold) rating.

Schwab (SCHW) price target cut to $75 per share from $86 at Piper Sandler. The analysts talking about headwinds.

Wells Fargo lowers motion and control tech maker Parker-Hannifin (PH) price target to $425 per share from $465. Keeps overweight (buy) rating.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Here's a full list of the stocks in Jim's Charitable Trust, the portfolio used by the CNBC Investing Club.