21. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, based in Portland, OR, is ranked No. 21 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $7.7B

Years in Business: 48

Accounts Under Management: 969

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 3 (No. 17 in 2022)

George Hosfield, Director & Chief Investment Officer

Steve Holwerda, Managing Director

Contact:

fergusonwellman.com

888 Southwest Fifth Avenue, Suite 1200, Portland, OR 97204

(503) 226-1444