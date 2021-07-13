24. Connecticut

Economic Profile
Governor: Ned Lamont, Democrat
Population: 3,557,006
Money Report
GDP growth (Q1 2021): 6%
Unemployment rate (May 2021): 7.7%
Top corporate tax rate: 7.5%
Top individual income tax rate: 6.99%
Gasoline tax: 35.75 cents/gallon
Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aa3, stable/A+, stable
Major private employers: United Technologies Corp., General Electric Company
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC