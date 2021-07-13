24. Connecticut

Economic Profile

Governor: Ned Lamont, Democrat

Population: 3,557,006

GDP growth (Q1 2021): 6%

Unemployment rate (May 2021): 7.7%

Top corporate tax rate: 7.5%

Top individual income tax rate: 6.99%

Gasoline tax: 35.75 cents/gallon

Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aa3, stable/A+, stable

Major private employers: United Technologies Corp., General Electric Company

