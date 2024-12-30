25 places to visit in 2025, according to Airbnb: Travelers are ‘looking for once-in-a-lifetime experiences'

Travel is continuing to rise to pre-Covid levels, according to U.N. Tourism. And Airbnb's annual list of trending destinations highlights the international locations guests are most eager to visit next year.

Ali Killam, Airbnb's Editorial Lead, tells CNBC Make It the list shows five key travel trends that will likely dominate the new year: experiential travel, group travel, and people traveling farther away.

"Our data shows guests are really searching for destinations hosting major events like concerts, cultural festivals and sporting events," Killam says. "Guests are increasingly looking for destinations and places that are going to be giving them not just a place to visit, but once-in-a-lifetime experiences they can't get anywhere else."

Airbnb's data also shows that beach destinations and cities that are more off the beaten path than travelers are used to are of particular interest.

"Cities that offer a real cultural immersion experience for guests that are looking to have a different perspective or experience a new culture are also trending," Killam adds.

These are Airbnb's 25 destinations to visit in 2025.

The Americas

Puerto Escondido, Mexico

Green Bay, Wisconsin, United States

Charleston, South Carolina, United States

Cartagena, Colombia

La Serena, Chile

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Mar del Plata, Argentina

Baton Rouge, Louisiana, United States

Florianópolis, Brazil

Houston, Texas, United States

Brasília, Brazil

Jacksonville, Florida, United States

The United States was the only country with three or more cities on the list.

Killam says that seeing Green Bay, Wisconsin, on the list might surprise some people, but Airbnb data shows it's trending because it will host the NFL draft in April 2025.

Green Bay offers travelers the chance to see the NFL team, Green Bay Packers, as well as a variety of breweries, chocolatiers, and Italian markets.

"We're seeing more people look for places outside of major cities and tourism destinations for an opportunity to slow down, unplug and interact with nature," Killam says.

Another city worth mentioning is Houston, Texas. Killam says Airbnb data shows the city is becoming increasingly popular for business and conference tourism.

The city is home to the Astros baseball team and the science museum of the Space Center Houston.

Europe

Palermo, Italy

Seville, Spain

Bad Staffelstein, Germany

Combloux, France

Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom

Les Deux Alpes, France

For travelers looking for those places more off the beaten path, Killam called out Bad Staffelstein, Germany, a small town about an hour outside of Nuremberg, Germany.

Bad Staffelstein is a popular wellness retreat area because of its famous thermal salt water baths.

"It's also a great destination for cyclists and hikers looking to get a little bit more off the grid," Killam says. "They can really enjoy the scenic trails and views of the mountain ranges surrounding the area."

Asia

Tokyo, Japan

Kyoto, Japan

Mumbai, India

Hua Hin, Thailand

Chiang Mai, Thailand

Searches for Thailand have risen, especially since it was announced that season three of HBO's hit series "White Lotus" would be filming in the country, Killam says.

Airbnb data shows that searches for family and group travel in Chiang Mai, one of the filming locations, have already increased this year.

Killam says travel to Japan rose in 2024 and will not slow down in 2025. The country is trending, specifically Kyoto, especially among family travelers and Gen Z.

"It's known to be a center of traditional Japanese culture and is really emerging as being a destination that is known for the culture immersion that it offers," she adds.

Australia

Manly, New South Wales, Australia

Whitsundays, Queensland, Australia

Just 11 miles from Sydney, Australia, Manly is excellent for travelers looking for a relaxed coastal environment close to a major city. It is also a popular surfing destination and is home to several beaches.

