3 high-paying roles in industries that keep adding jobs: ‘You wouldn’t think’ they’d pay 6 figures, says expert

Job-seeking can take a toll on your well-being. A majority, 72% of jobseekers say that job hunting has negatively impacted their mental health, according to an August 2024 Resume Genius survey of 1,000 jobseekers.

That's in part because there's more competition in the labor market. In September, there was one job opening per unemployed person, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That's as compared to two jobs per unemployed person in March 2022. And the economy added just 12,000 jobs in October.

Among the industries that have added the largest number of jobs in 2024 are food services, hospitality and government (leisure and hospitality did see a slight downtick in September). None are necessarily known for offering high-paying work, but even "those industries you wouldn't think" have six-figure jobs actually do, says John Mullinix, head of growth marketing at Ladders.

Here are three high-paying roles to consider.

Director of supply chain

When it comes to the food services industry, there is often a long chain of command. "You've got the store manager that works inside the actual store and has employees," says Mullinix, adding, "but then it goes up a level, and then there's a regional level," which might oversee numerous locations, and so on.

It's when you get to those higher echelons that you find six-figure jobs, he says. The director of supply chain in fast food chains, for example, "is responsible for making sure all the stores and the franchises are able to get their supplies, the merchandise, the patties," he says.

Depending on the job, at least a bachelor's degree may be necessary, according to ZipRecruiter, plus industry-specific experience. On average, the role pays $187,000 per year countrywide.

Hotel manager

Managerial positions at hotel chains could mean "leading a team at individual locations," for example, says Toni Frana, lead career expert at FlexJobs.

A hotel manager does exactly that, overseeing hotel operations, training staff and ensuring guests enjoy their stay. Employers don't always require a bachelor's degree but many prioritize prior experience in hospitality.

One hotel manager position on Indeed is offering as much as $180,000 per year.

Cybersecurity specialist

Government jobs span the gamut. One field the government is often hiring for is cybersecurity, including jobs like cybersecurity specialist. "They're really trying to hire faster and they can't keep up with countries like China," says Mullinix.

The job does not necessarily require a bachelor's degree but experience in IT is preferred. Government jobs often require a worker to be a U.S. citizen and often "you need clearance," says Mullinix. "You have to do background checks."

You can find these kinds of jobs by "going to government websites and agencies," he says. Cybersecurity specialists make an average of $124,000 per year, according to Glassdoor.

