Alabama

31. Alabama

Economic Profile

Governor: Kay Ivey, Republican

Population: 4,921,532

GDP growth (Q1 2021): 6.8%

Unemployment rate (May 2021): 3.4%

Top corporate tax rate: 6.5%

Top individual income tax rate: 5%

Gasoline tax: 29.21 cents/gallon

Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA, stable

Major private employers: Wal-Mart, Regions Bank, Vulcan Materials Company

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

