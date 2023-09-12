33. H.M. Payson & Co.

H.M. Payson & Co., based in Portland, ME, is ranked No. 33 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $6.3B

Years in Business: 169

Accounts Under Management: 3,750

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 4 (No. 35 in 2022)

Principals:

Peter Robbins, Chief Executive Officer

Mike Currie, President

Contact:

hmpayson.com

1 Portland Square, 5th Floor, Portland, ME 04112

(207) 772-3761