36% of Americans took on holiday debt this year — averaging $1,181 — survey finds. These tips can help

This holiday season, 36% of Americans took on debt, with average balances of $1,181, according to LendingTree.

Less than half of the people who took on debt expected to do so.

To pay down those balances as quickly as possible, these expert tips can help.

Many Americans are capping off the holidays with new debt balances.

This season, 36% of American consumers took on holiday debt, according to a new survey from LendingTree.

Those who racked up balances this season took on an average of $1,181 in debt, up from $1,028 in 2023. However, that is still down from $1,549 in 2022, LendingTree found.

Less than half — 44% — of the people who took on debt expected to acquire those balances, a sign that this holiday season is still financially challenging for many people, according to Matt Schulz, chief credit analyst at LendingTree.

More from Personal Finance:

What it may cost to live like the 'Home Alone' family today

After the holidays comes the biggest return season of the year

How much Mariah Carey makes from 'All I Want for Christmas is You'

Higher prices caused by inflation remain an issue for many individuals and families this holiday season, he said.

"Some of it is people just wanting to wrap up what's been a difficult year by spreading a little joy, and maybe they ended up taking on a little bit of extra debt to do so," Schulz said.

Those most likely to take on debt this season include parents of young children, with 48%; millennials ages 28 to 43, with 42%; and individuals who earn $30,000 to $49,999, with 39%, according to LendingTree.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Consumers who went into debt over the holidays run the risk of still carrying those balances when next year's holiday season comes around. Almost half of Americans still have debt from last year's holidays, WalletHub recently found.

Meanwhile, paying down debt is a top financial resolution for 2025, according to a recent Bankrate survey.

For those who want to get out of debt, it helps to get started as soon as possible, Schulz said.

Successfully knocking off those balances has its own reward in the way of freedom, said Laura Mattia, a certified financial planner and senior vice president at Wealth Enhancement Group in Sarasota, Florida, who works with clients at all levels of wealth.

"People love to be debt free," Mattia said. "The idea of not owing anybody any money is extremely comforting."

Negotiate your interest rates

For those who took on holiday debt, 42% said they are paying interest rates of 20% or higher, typically through credit cards or store cards, LendingTree found.

The good news is that it's possible to get better interest rates — and therefore lower the total amount it takes to pay off your debt — by pursuing either a 0% balance transfer credit card or a debt consolidation loan.

"There's really no better weapon against credit card debt than a 0% balance transfer credit card," Schulz said.

Most offers provide either 12 or 15 months without accruing interest on the transferred balance, he said. However, a fee for transferring the balance may apply.

Pick a debt paydown strategy you can stick with

Those people in debt may want to pick from different strategies to tackle their balances.

That includes the avalanche method — which prioritizes high interest rate debts first — or the snowball method – which puts the smallest balances first.

"What really matters more is finding the one that works best for you and that will keep you motivated," Schulz said.

Mattia said she often advises clients to start with the smallest balances first, so they immediately feel their situation improving.

"What deters people the most is when they feel like they're not making progress and they give up," Mattia said.

Try to increase your savings

While paying down debt balances may be the primary goal, it also helps to set aside some cash for emergencies.

That way, when an unexpected expense comes up — or next holiday season rolls around — you may not have to lean quite so much on credit cards, Schulz said.

"One of the best ways to break out of the cycle of debt that so many people find themselves in is to save while you're paying down your debts," Schulz said.

Still, it's important to keep in mind that the best interest rates available on savings are around 5%, while credit cards are charging north of 20% and prioritize accordingly, Mattia said.

Celebrate small wins

In the aftermath of the holidays, give yourself grace if you spent more than you intended, said CFP Jesse Sell, managing principal at Prevail Financial Partners in Stillwater, Minnesota.

"It's not terribly uncommon to kind of let otherwise good discipline go for a few weeks over the holidays," Sell said.

As you work to pay down your overall debt, it helps to break it down into smaller goals that you can celebrate along the way, he said.

Once you hit a smaller milestone, celebrate that victory with a small reward.

Admittedly, paying down debt is not really fun, Sell said.

"Try to find ways to take some positives out of it and keep the momentum and focus going," Sell said.