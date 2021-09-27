5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:

1. Wall Street looks mixed with just days left in September

U.S. stock futures were mixed Monday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 eked out gains Friday for a third straight session of advances in a week of wild swings. The Nasdaq dipped Friday, breaking a three-day winning streak.

The Dow tanked 614 points last Monday. Then a strong two-day rally Wednesday and Thursday added 844 points for a weekly gain. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq also rose last week. All three stock benchmarks were running more than 1% declines for historically rough September with four day left in the month. The Dow and Nasdaq were more than 2% from their most recent record high closes. The S&P 500 was 1.8% shy of its latest record close.

2. Treasury yields jump ahead of a busy week for Fed's Powell

Al Drago | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Bond prices fell Monday, pushing the yields on the 10-year and 30-year Treasurys to nearly 1.5% and just over 2%, respectively, to levels last seen in July. Yields move inversely to bond prices. In the week ahead, August durable goods orders data are out Monday at 8:30 a.m. ET. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to testify before the Senate on Tuesday and the House on Thursday. Powell also appears on a European Central Bank panel with other central bank leaders Wednesday. The Fed soothed markets last week by sending signals of no immediate intentions of removing extraordinary Covid pandemic-era monetary stimulus policies.

3. Votes coming on infrastructure, debt ceiling, federal funding

Tom Williams | CQ-Roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images

Investors will also be watching Congress this week, as lawmakers attempts to pass a funding plan in time to avert a government shutdown on Friday. The debt ceiling is expected to be part of that debate, but strategists do not expect it to be resolved at the same time. They say this could hang over the markets for several weeks before Congress raises the debt ceiling. As for the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi expects it to be passed this week. However, voting may be pushed back from Monday's promised deadline. The Senate has already passed the measure.

4. Tesla CEO Musk praises China for second time this month

Aly Song | Reuters

Elon Musk reassured Tesla's commitment to China, saying the eclectic vehicle maker will continue to expand its investments there. Musk's comments came in a recorded Q&A-style stream at the World Internet Conference, hosted by the Cyberspace Administration of China. "My frank observation is that China spends a lot of resources and efforts applying the latest digital technologies in different industries, including the automobile industry, making China a global leader in digitalization," the Tesla CEO said in the video. It's the second time this month Musk was highly complimentary of China, which is an important market for Tesla.

5. Google cuts cloud commissions; Facebook delays 'Instagram Kids'

Toby Scott | SOPA Images | LightRocket | Getty Images

Alphabet's Google is reducing the amount of revenue it keeps when customers buy software from other vendors on its cloud marketplace, as the top tech companies face increasing pressure to lower their so-called take rates. The Google Cloud Platform is cutting its revenue share to 3% from 20%, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not be named in order to talk about internal policies.

Facebook announced Monday morning it's pausing its work on Instagram for kids, after facing a slew of backlash from users and lawmakers. "While we believe building 'Instagram Kids' is the right thing to do, Instagram, and its parent company Facebook, will re-evaluate the project at a later date," the company said in a statement. The kids app was supposed to allow children under 13 to access a new version of the photo-sharing social media service.

