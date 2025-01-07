Money Report

5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

By Sara Salinas,CNBC

A sign on display at the AutoNation Toyota Dealership on May 28, 2024 in Austin, Texas.
Brandon Bell | Getty Images
  • The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite both gained ground Monday, fueled by a rally in chip stocks.
  • Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda said Monday the automaker is exploring the idea of building rockets.
  • Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will step down as leader of the nation's ruling party.

Here are five key things investors need to know to start the trading day:

1. Chip-driven

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite both gained ground Monday, fueled by a rally in chip stocks. The S&P advanced 0.55% during the session, and the Nasdaq rose 1.24%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped slightly. Tech could be in for another winning day if Nvidia surges once again. Late Monday, the chipmaker unveiled its new gaming chips for PCs, borrowing some AI features from its blockbuster data center chips. Follow live market updates.

2. Space exploration

Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda said Monday the automaker is exploring the idea of building rockets. The company is starting with an investment of 7 billion Japanese yen ($44.4 million) in Interstellar Technologies Inc., a Japanese private spaceflight company. "The future of mobility shouldn't be limited to just Earth or just one car company, for that matter," Toyoda said, referencing Tesla, whose CEO Elon Musk also leads rocket company SpaceX.

3. TV time

Disney is combining its Hulu+ Live TV service with fellow internet bundler Fubo. Disney will own 70% of the resulting company, which will trade under Fubo's existing ticker. The deal puts two similar streaming options — both of which mimic the traditional cable bundle — under one roof. It also promises Fubo a cash infusion and settles all litigation between Fubo, Disney, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery over the trio's proposed Venu sports streaming service.

4. Tru-down

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will step down as leader of the nation's ruling party. He will remain prime minister until a new leader can be selected before general elections later this year. "This country deserves a real choice in the next election, and it has become clear to me that if I'm having to fight internal battles, I cannot be the best option in that election."

5. Mano a Manning

Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning sat down with CNBC's Alex Sherman to discuss the Giants' leadership, changes in college athletics and his ambitions for owning a stake in an NFL team. Manning hasn't been shy about his interest in a minority share, but he told CNBC, "There's probably only one team I'd be interested in pursuing, and it's the one I played for for 16 years ... We just got to figure out if they would ever sell a little bit."

– CNBC's Lisa Kailai Han, Kif Leswing, Michael Wayland, Michael Sheetz, Lillian Rizzo, Ruxandra Iordache and Alex Sherman contributed to this report.

