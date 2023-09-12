55. J.M. Forbes & Co.

J.M. Forbes & Co., based in Boston, MA, is ranked No. 55 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1B (AccuPoint Solutions)

Years in Business: 63 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Accounts Under Management: 932 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0

Principals:

Jeff Bernier, Partner

Beth Colt, Partner

Paul Elias, Partner

Bracken Hendricks, Partner

Contact:

jmforbes.com

121 Mount Vernon Street, Boston, MA 02108

(617) 423-5705