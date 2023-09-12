69. Palisade Capital Management

Palisade Capital Management, based in Fort Lee, NJ, is ranked No. 69 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $4.2B (AccuPoint Solutions)

Years in Business: 33 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Accounts Under Management: 2,199 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 3 (No. 56 in 2022)

Principals:

Alison Berman, President, Chief Executive Officer, Co-Chairman & Board Member

Dan Veru, Chief Investment Officer, Co-Chairman & Board Member

Contact:

palisadecapital.com

1 Bridge Plaza, Suite 1095, Fort Lee, NJ 07024

(201) 585-7733