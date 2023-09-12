75. Jackson Thornton Asset Management

Jackson Thornton Asset Management, based in Montgomery, AL, is ranked No. 75 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also topped last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.5B

Years in Business: 24

Accounts Under Management: 927

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 88 in 2022)

Principals:

Thomas Bedsole, President

Shaw Pritchett, Principal

Contact:

jt-am.com

200 Commerce Street, Suite 300, Montgomery, AL 36104

(334) 834-7660