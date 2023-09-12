79. Private Management Group

Private Management Group, based in Irvine, CA, is ranked No. 79 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $4B
Years in Business: 38
Accounts Under Management: 2,500
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0
Principals:
Dennis Reiland, Portfolio Manager
Jonathan Chin, Portfolio Manager
Robert Summers, Portfolio Manager
Contact:
15635 Alton Parkway, Suite 400, Irvine, CA 92618
(949) 752-7500
