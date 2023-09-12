79. Private Management Group

Private Management Group, based in Irvine, CA, is ranked No. 79 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $4B

Years in Business: 38

Accounts Under Management: 2,500

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0

Principals:

Dennis Reiland, Portfolio Manager

Jonathan Chin, Portfolio Manager

Robert Summers, Portfolio Manager

Contact:

privatemanagementgroup.com

15635 Alton Parkway, Suite 400, Irvine, CA 92618

(949) 752-7500