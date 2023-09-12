81. Thompson, Siegel & Walmsley

Thompson, Siegel & Walmsley, based in Richmond, VA, is ranked No. 81 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $17.5B (AccuPoint Solutions)
Years in Business: 53 (AccuPoint Solutions)
Accounts Under Management: 4,952 (AccuPoint Solutions)
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0
Principals:
Winborne Boyles, Chief Compliance Officer
Bryan Durand, Portfolio Manager & Research Analyst
Shelton Horsley, Senior Client Portfolio Manager
Joseph VanCaster, Chief Financial Officer
Contact:
6641 West Broad Street, Suite 600, Richmond, VA 23230
(804) 353-4500
