81. Thompson, Siegel & Walmsley

Thompson, Siegel & Walmsley, based in Richmond, VA, is ranked No. 81 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $17.5B (AccuPoint Solutions)

Years in Business: 53 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Accounts Under Management: 4,952 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0

Principals:

Winborne Boyles, Chief Compliance Officer

Bryan Durand, Portfolio Manager & Research Analyst

Shelton Horsley, Senior Client Portfolio Manager

Joseph VanCaster, Chief Financial Officer

Contact:

tswinvest.com

6641 West Broad Street, Suite 600, Richmond, VA 23230

(804) 353-4500