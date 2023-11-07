82-year-old went on ‘Shark Tank'—and landed a 5-figure offer: ‘You're a star'

If you ever want proof that age is just a number, ask Bob Legg.

The 82-year-old co-founder of hunting manufacturer Air Boss Outdoors joined up with his business partner, Keith Lindsey, to pitch a product called the Krapp Strapp on Friday's episode of ABC's "Shark Tank." They emerged with a five-figure investment offer, and unanimous praise from the show's judges.

The Krapp Strapp is a weatherproof strap designed to help hunters, campers and outdoorsmen relieve themselves more comfortably. It's made 100% in the U.S., Lindsey tells CNBC Make It.

The pair created the bathroom aid for anyone who understands the struggle of having to "do the deuce" while outdoors, they said on the show. "You just simply attach it around your waist, attach it to a strong structure like a tree ... and you simply lean back, squat down and relieve yourself," Lindsey explained.

"It will hold 400 pounds. It's got two pockets — one on each side — [for] toilet paper," added Legg, who was 81 at the time of the episode's filming.

Legg and Lindsey requested $65,000 in exchange for a 10% equity stake in their Jacksonville, Texas-based product, saying they'd use the money to boost their advertising efforts.

"You [all] know the people that have been really successful at marketing, e-commerce, social media, advertising ... We have tried some of that and failed," said Lindsey.

"I want a partnership. I want to have some fun," Legg chimed in.

Mark Cuban's demonstration of the product, affixed to an indoor tree, made the other judges chuckle. All of them seemed impressed by the Krapp Strapp's sales, too: approximately 4,000 units sold in four months with zero advertising dollars spent, according to Legg.

At a $49.95 price tag, that equated to roughly $200,000 in revenue during that time, Cuban estimated. Much of that interest came from a Facebook post written by Lindsey, which garnered more than 1 million views in just a few days, the duo explained.

Two of the judges, Robert Herjavec and Kevin O'Leary, said the Krapp Strapp had a ton of potential — "sales don't lie," Herjavec said — but declined to make investment offers, saying the other judges would be better matches.

Cuban gave Legg and Lindsey similar feedback, saying he'd only make them an offer if everyone else's proposals were "nasty."

That left Lori Greiner — who invested in the Squatty Potty on the show in 2014 — and Daymond John, who said he was "the only outdoors person here."

Together, the two investors offered a total of $65,000 for 35% of the Krapp Strap. Legg countered with 25%, and Greiner responded with 33.3%. The Krapp Strapp duo accepted, garnering praise from Cuban.

"Bob, you're a star, buddy," Cuban exclaimed.

"Now, you two [Greiner and John] can say you help people do the deuce outdoors," Legg said, on his way out. "We'll all make some money."

Disclosure: CNBC owns the exclusive off-network cable rights to "Shark Tank."

