88. Highland Capital Management

Highland Capital Management, based in Memphis, TN, is ranked No. 88 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $3.5B

Years in Business: 36

Accounts Under Management: 850

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0

Principals:

Steven Wishnia, Chief Executive Officer

David Thompson, Chief Investment Officer & Director

Contact:

highlandcap.com

850 Ridge Lake Boulevard, Suite 205, Memphis, TN 38120

(901) 761-9500