97. Confluence Investment Management

Confluence Investment Management

Confluence Investment Management, based in St. Louis, MO, is ranked No. 97 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $6.9B (AccuPoint Solutions)

Years in Business: 15 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Accounts Under Management: 17,616 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0

Principals:

Mark Keller, Chief Executive Officer & Chief Investment Officer

Brian Hansen, President & Chief Operating Officer

Contact:

confluenceinvestment.com

20 Allen Avenue, Suite 300, St. Louis, MO 63119

(314) 743-5090

