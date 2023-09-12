Money Report

98. Richard C. Young & Co.

Richard C. Young & Co.

Richard C. Young & Co., based in Naples, FL, is ranked No. 98 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.3B

Years in Business: 34

Accounts Under Management: 1,963

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 4 (No. 26 in 2022)

Principals:

Richard Young, Chairman

Matthew Young, President & Chief Executive Officer

Contact:

younginvestments.com

5150 Tamiami Trail North, Suite 400, Naples, FL 34103

(800) 843-7273

