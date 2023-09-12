98. Richard C. Young & Co.

Richard C. Young & Co., based in Naples, FL, is ranked No. 98 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $1.3B
Years in Business: 34
Accounts Under Management: 1,963
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 4 (No. 26 in 2022)
Principals:
Richard Young, Chairman
Matthew Young, President & Chief Executive Officer
Contact:
5150 Tamiami Trail North, Suite 400, Naples, FL 34103
(800) 843-7273
