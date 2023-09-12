Money Report

99. Investment Consulting Group

Investment Consulting Group Inc.

Investment Consulting Group, based in Davenport, IA, is ranked No. 99 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm most recently made the 2019 FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $2.1B

Years in Business: 33

Accounts Under Management: 766

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 97 in 2019)

Principals:

Donald Stanforth, President & Investment Consultant

Ross Stanforth, Vice President & Investment Consultant

Contact:

icginc.co

5117 Jersey Ridge Road, Suite 1, Davenport, IA 52807

(563) 322-2322

