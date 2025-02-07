A $50 million Ferrari-inspired mansion just broke a local record in Delray Beach, Florida. Take a look inside

A Ferrari-inspired mansion known as Casa Maranello in Delray Beach, Florida, shattered a local record when it traded for $50.5 million.

The sale included a mansion swap, bespoke furniture, elaborate chandeliers, art, alcohol and even a miniature Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa sports car.

Casa Maranello's sale price, amounting to more than $2,400 per square foot, breaks the town record of price per area held by the megahome next door called Villa Spectre.

According to public records, the buyer was a trust linked to William Cafaro, the co-president of a retail property development company in Niles, Ohio. The trust purchased the seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom residence — and paid millions more for all of its furnishings — with a combination of cash and real estate valued at $55 million.

The trust paid the home's architect and developer, Aldo Stark of Prestige Design Homes, $24.5 million along with the deed to Cafaro's almost-18,000 square foot mansion located at 9200 Rockybrook Way in Delray Beach, which, according to public record, was valued at $26 million.

"This was a highly complex transaction, involving two mega trophy real estate properties, cash and numerous moving parts with multiple stakeholders," said listing agent Senada Adzem, who brokered both transactions, but would not go into detail about specifics.

The two mansions sit less than 1,000 feet apart in Delray Beach's Stone Creek Ranch neighborhood, one of the town's most luxurious gated communities.

The Rockybrook home that Stark received sits on 2.5 acres and has seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. The developer has already begun making major improvements to the home, and Adzem told CNBC that Stark plans on putting the estate up for sale soon.

"They are incorporating exotic materials, bespoke lighting fixtures and all-new custom furnishings," she said.

Daniel Petroni Photography

Casa Maranello's sale price, amounting to more than $2,400 per square foot, breaks the town record of price per area held by the megahome next door called Villa Spectre, also built and designed by Stark.

"Aldo Stark is in a league of his own when it comes to visionary architecture, ultra-luxury design and development," said Adzem.

Legendary Productions

The property next door is about the same size and layout of Casa Maranello, but where the latter is Ferrari-inspired — even named for the town in Italy where the luxury automaker is based — the residence at 16161 Quiet Vista Circle is centered around all things James Bond.

Marketing material for Villa Spectre shows the car gallery filled with pricey Aston Martins and a Bond-inspired Rolls-Royce Spectre. Before the home was officially listed for sale, it was purchased last month in an off-market deal.

"The moment the clients stepped inside, they were left speechless," said Adzem, who also brokered the Villa Spectre sale.

Public records show Villa Spectre traded for $36.8 million. It was also sold fully furnished, so many millions more were paid to Stark for things such as furniture, art, alcohol and the Rolls-Royce, which came from Stark's personal collection.

According to Adzem, the sum paid for Villa Spectre and all of its furnishings took the total deal value closer to $55 million.

While Adzem would not comment on the buyer's identities in any of the transactions, records show Villa Spectre was bought by a trust linked to Barry M. Smith, a retired tech CEO.

Legendary Productions

Take a look around the Ferrari-inspired Casa Maranello:

The architecture of the almost 22,000 square foot megahome takes inspiration from the Italian car maker, including a fountain on the front drive with a prancing bronze horse, reminiscent of Ferrari's iconic logo.

"At the end of the day, luxury real estate and exotic cars are more than possessions — they're statements of passion and success," said Adzem.

Daniel Petroni Photography

While the home was marketed fully furnished, the millions of dollars worth of Ferraris parked in the 12-car auto gallery were not included in the sale, Adzem said, as most of those sports cars were part of the developer's private collection.

Stark also parked his miniature red Ferrari — a 75% replica of a vintage Ferrari — in the home's grand salon. While Casa Maranello's new owners do not have a Ferrari collection of their own, they paid extra to have Stark leave the six-figure miniature behind.

Daniel Petroni Photography

The spacious living area incudes four custom-made Venetian chandeliers, a pair of big-screen monitors and two back-lit coffee tables and consoles made of agate.

Daniel Petroni Photography

The home boasts two massive primary suites, one of them spanning 3,400 square feet with a 1,300 square foot sleeping area, an equal-sized walk-in closet and an 800 square foot stone clad bath.

The en suite bath connects to the mansion's hair salon and massage room.

Daniel Petroni Photography

Daniel Petroni Photography

Daniel Petroni Photography

Daniel Petroni Photography

The home's kitchen counters and walls are clad in book-matched orobico grigio marble and custom cabinetry from Spain.

Behind a cabinet door is a discrete passageway to the private chef's kitchen.

Casa Maranello's drinking lounge came fully stocked with top-shelf alcohol. The 30 foot bar is wrapped in back-lit Brazilian tiger skin onyx with seating for 20 people.

The 18-person dining room table and the back wall of the glass wine vault are carved from Patagonia-Brazilian onyx.

Daniel Petroni Photography

Daniel Petroni Photography

Daniel Petroni Photography

The wellness area is inspired by the Bulgari hotel with an indoor pool, Himalayan salt room that doubles as a sauna and a steam room.

Hidden behind one of the bookcases is a secret passage that leads to the home's guest wing with four en suite bedrooms, a 14-person cinema and another lounge area.

The back of the home wraps around a 95 foot long, 90,000 gallon resort-style pool with a baja shelf and spa.

Daniel Petroni Photography

Daniel Petroni Photography

Daniel Petroni Photography

Daniel Petroni Photography