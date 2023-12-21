A former Disney recruiter's No. 1 job interview tip: ‘Conciseness is key'

Job interviews typically involve multiple rounds. The first round might be a 15-minute conversation with the recruiter. The second could be a longer chat with your prospective boss. Further rounds could feature possible colleagues.

And they'll ask you a series of questions along the way: How is your background relevant to this position? How would you handle certain scenarios on the job? Where do you see your career in the next few years?

When answering these questions, "conciseness is key," says longtime HR executive and former Disney recruiter Simon Taylor. He adds that, "if we're going for a rule of thumb, I would say about a minute" for each answer would suffice.

Here's why it's critical to keep your answers short and sweet.

'It shows respect' for the interviewer

Your interviewers are likely very busy. When it comes to recruiters, for example, they "have very limited time, typically about 20 to 30 positions open, truckloads of resumes they have to wade through and folks they have to meet and interview," says Taylor.

When you keep your answers short, "it shows respect" for the interviewer, he says. It shows you know that you're not the only part of their day and that you want to help give them the most relevant information to make their job easier as an interviewer.

Rambling on after you're asked a question also "shows a lack of emotional intelligence" about the situation you're in. It makes you seem un-self-aware in a way that could ultimately be a red flag about how you'd treat others.

'Give them teasers of the other things you can talk about'

It's entirely possible your interviewer will want more information after you've given your one-minute answers. But "leave the ball in the recruiter's court, if you will, if they want to go deeper," says Taylor.

Whether it's that first-round interview or your fifth, the person interviewing you will know what they want to hear to ensure you're the right fit for the role. They'll be paying attention for proof you have what it takes and will follow up about whatever they think is important to know.

"Give them teasers of the other things you can talk about relative to that experience and let them do the digging," says Taylor. Top-line accomplishments, broad strokes about previous roles — these should suffice as they suss out your professional background.

