A network of sensors is helping U.S.-led forces detect threats in the Red Sea

Launched in 2021, Task Force 59 is the U.S. Navy's first unmanned and artificial intelligence-driven task force.

The sensor network is helping protect the passage of commercial ships through the Red Sea.

Iranian-backed Houthi militants on Tuesday launched a widespread attack on merchant ships in the Red Sea. It marked the 26th such attack since Nov. 19. About 50 vessels were in the vicinity.

But there were no reports of injuries or ship damage.

In addition to the U.S.-led Operation Prosperity Guardian coalition warships and information-sharing teams, Task Force 59, a network of sensors, is helping protect the passage of commercial ships through the Red Sea.

Launched in 2021, it is the U.S. Navy's first unmanned and artificial intelligence-driven task force. It uses a combination of unmanned systems and AI designed to create a digital horizon to detect any anomalies on the water and the ocean floor.

Over the past two years, the task force has completed more than 30 exercises and 50,000 operating hours at sea with international players.

Defense officials told CNBC that since the beginning of Operation Prosperity Guardian on Dec. 18, U.S. and coalition forces have shot down more than 100 attack drones and missiles, while sinking at least three small boats — this includes Tuesday's Red Sea engagement. Carriers have continued to shift vessels outside of the crucial trade route, although the U.S. aims to help the global supply chain get back to normal.

Task Force 59's operating platforms are equipped with sensors, radars and cameras for many uses, including navigation, data collection, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. The tech allows U.S. forces and partners to counter and deter that threat with disposable, inexpensive weaponry at scale.

Phil Stewart | Reuters

Ocean Power Technologies takes part in the task force. The company's buoys and data flows enhance the Navy's ability to persistently monitor the surrounding seas and enable leaders to be more predictive and precise in deploying coalition crewed assets.

The task force loops in technology and concepts from across the industry, aiding the Navy with detecting issues both below and above the surface.

"The inexpensive Houthi unmanned vessels and mines are tactical weapons that have a strategic effect on the global economy and the movement of trade in a vital choke point," said retired Rear Adm. Joseph DiGuardo, who is now OPT's senior director of U.S. government strategy and development.

"This is a low-cost investment for the Houthis and it is having an outsized return in impacting the global economy," he added.

Iran, a key antagonist to U.S. interests in the Middle East, has backed the Houthis, but its warships have not been involved.

"Iran in their adventurism is encouraging this conflict," said DiGuardo. "Every sea-going nation should be concerned about the global economic impact. Every consumer will see an increase in cost because of the disruption of the supply chain."

Defense officials told CNBC that Task Force 59's support isn't all that expensive.

"We had two drones at sea for 220 straight days in the Red Sea last year and the cost for those two days was the same we paid in gas along for operating a Navy Guided Missile Destroyer," an official said.



