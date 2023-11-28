A ‘true master of investing:' Top value investor on how Charlie Munger changed the craft

He was a "true master of investing," said Charles Bobrinskoy, vice chair at Ariel Investments, shortly after Munger's death was announced Tuesday.

Munger was 99 years old.

Warren Buffett credited Munger with broadening his focus on seeking high-quality companies that were undervalued.

"He was a voice against fraud. He was a voice against irrational activity. He was a voice of reason. He was right there with Warren Buffett throughout all of the great Berkshire Hathaway years," Bobrinskoy added.

