‘Absurd!' Judge blasts Trump executive order targeting top law firm

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures at the annual National Memorial Day Observance in the Memorial Amphitheater, at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., May 26, 2025.
Ken Cedeno | Reuters
A federal judge on Tuesday angrily tore into President Donald Trump's executive order targeting the top law firm WilmerHale as he struck down the entire order as unconstitutional.

"The cornerstone of the American system of justice is an independent judiciary and an independent bar willing to tackle unpopular cases, however daunting," wrote Judge Richard Leon in the scathing opinion in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.

"The Founding Fathers knew this!" Leon wrote, adding that to let Trump's order stand "would be unfaithful to the judgment and vision of the Founding Fathers!"

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

