Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Adidas' German headquarters raided in connection with tax investigation

By Gabrielle Fonrouge,CNBC and Jessica Golden,CNBC

The “Arena” office building at the headquarters of the sporting goods manufacturer adidas AG is reflected in an artificial lake.
Daniel Karmann | Picture Alliance | Getty Images
  • Adidas' headquarters in Germany was raided in connection with a tax investigation.
  • Authorities are probing customs and tax regulations for products imported into Germany over a five-year period that began in October 2019.

Adidas' German headquarters was raided on Tuesday in connection with a yearslong tax investigation, the company confirmed to CNBC in a statement. 

>Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Authorities are investigating customs and tax regulations for products imported into Germany over a roughly five-year period from October 2019 to August of this year, a spokesperson said. 

Offices at the company's headquarters in Herzogenaurach, along with other locations, were searched. Adidas said it has provided investigators with relevant documents and information and has previously been in contact with customs authorities about the matter over the past several years.

"The company does not expect any significant financial impact in connection with the investigation," Adidas said in the statement. 

The company said it "continues to work closely with the customs authorities to also clarify issues arising from different interpretations of German and European law."

The tax investigation is the latest scandal to hit the sneaker maker after its disastrous breakup with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, over antisemitic comments he made.

Money Report

news 44 mins ago

China ramps up Wall Street meetings as Trump inauguration looms

news 52 mins ago

Insurance stocks have fallen since UnitedHealthcare CEO killing

No additional details about the tax investigation were immediately known. Shares were up slightly in extended trading.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us