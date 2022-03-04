Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Russia-Ukraine War

Airbnb Is Suspending All Operations in Russia and Belarus

By Sam Shead, CNBC

Getty Images
  • Brian Chesky, the company's CEO and co-founder, announced the move on Twitter late Thursday as companies continue to boycott Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.
  • The move may not have a significant impact on Airbnb's bottom line, particularly as the vast majority of airlines have stopped flying to Russia in recent days.
  • Meanwhile, some people are booking Airbnb stays in properties across Ukraine that they don't intend to stay in just to help hosts in the country.

Home-sharing platform Airbnb is suspending all operations in Russia and Belarus.

Brian Chesky, the company's CEO and co-founder, announced the move on Twitter late on Thursday as companies continue to boycott Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

Airbnb did not immediately respond when CNBC asked the company to elaborate on what this means in practice.

The move may not have a significant impact on Airbnb's bottom line, particularly as the vast majority of airlines have stopped flying to Russia in recent days.

On Monday, Airbnb said it was going to offer free, temporary housing for up to 100,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine. The company will fund these stays with help from Airbnb hosts and donations to the Airbnb.org Refugee Fund.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Money Report

Joe Biden 13 mins ago

IRS Unveils Taxpayer Experience Office to Improve Customer Service

investing 37 mins ago

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Costco, Rivian, Signature Bank, Sweetgreen and More

Some people are booking Airbnb stays in properties across Ukraine that they don't intend to stay in just to help hosts in the country.

The movement was started by the Quentin Quarantino Instagram account, which makes memes on Instagram to raise money for charitable causes. The account has over 898,000 followers.

"Yesterday I shared an idea to support Ukraine by booking rooms for rent on Airbnb," the account's operator wrote on Twitter Thursday. "24 hours later, 100's of people are booking Airbnbs in Ukraine as a way to send immediate monetary assistance to people in hard-hit areas. The messages in response from the hosts are so moving."

Silicon Valley tech firms, whose products are some of the most widely used in the world, is trying to distance itself from Russia. Elsewhere, Apple announced Tuesday that it has halted product sales in Russia, putting pressure on other smartphone makers like Samsung to do the same.

Google has suspended advertising in Russia, according to a report from The New York Times on Thursday. Google did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Russia-Ukraine WarUS: NewsTechnologyRussiaUkraine
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us