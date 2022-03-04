Brian Chesky, the company's CEO and co-founder, announced the move on Twitter late Thursday as companies continue to boycott Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

The move may not have a significant impact on Airbnb's bottom line, particularly as the vast majority of airlines have stopped flying to Russia in recent days.

Meanwhile, some people are booking Airbnb stays in properties across Ukraine that they don't intend to stay in just to help hosts in the country.

Home-sharing platform Airbnb is suspending all operations in Russia and Belarus.

Airbnb is suspending all operations in Russia and Belarus — Brian Chesky 🇺🇦 (@bchesky) March 4, 2022

Airbnb did not immediately respond when CNBC asked the company to elaborate on what this means in practice.

On Monday, Airbnb said it was going to offer free, temporary housing for up to 100,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine. The company will fund these stays with help from Airbnb hosts and donations to the Airbnb.org Refugee Fund.

The movement was started by the Quentin Quarantino Instagram account, which makes memes on Instagram to raise money for charitable causes. The account has over 898,000 followers.

"Yesterday I shared an idea to support Ukraine by booking rooms for rent on Airbnb," the account's operator wrote on Twitter Thursday. "24 hours later, 100's of people are booking Airbnbs in Ukraine as a way to send immediate monetary assistance to people in hard-hit areas. The messages in response from the hosts are so moving."

Silicon Valley tech firms, whose products are some of the most widely used in the world, is trying to distance itself from Russia. Elsewhere, Apple announced Tuesday that it has halted product sales in Russia, putting pressure on other smartphone makers like Samsung to do the same.

Google has suspended advertising in Russia, according to a report from The New York Times on Thursday. Google did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment.