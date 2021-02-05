Money Report

Amazon Alexa Can Now Tell You the Nearest Spot to Get a Covid-19 Test — Here's How to Use It

By Todd Haselton, CNBC

Andrew Burton | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Amazon recently added a new feature to its Alexa voice assistant that lets you find the nearest place to get a Covid-19 test.
  • It's useful if you're somewhere away from home and don't know where to go or if you've just never gotten a test before.
You can ask Alexa to find the nearest place to get a Covid-19 test.
Todd Haselton | CNBC
Amazon recently added a new feature to its Alexa voice assistant that lets you find the nearest place to get a Covid-19 test.

It works on phones and through the Amazon Echo smart speaker. I think it's best on a phone or on an Echo with a screen since it shows you a list of the nearby locations and how far each place is. Here's what you do.

  • Open the Alexa app on your phone.
  • Touch the "Tap to talk to Alexa" button at the top.
  • Say: "Where can I get tested for Covid-19?"

Alexa will return a list of nearby places using data pulled from GISCorps and other sources, such as Yelp. In my case, it showed eight places within 10 miles from me. If you tap a location, you'll see a phone number you can call to confirm that there are appointments available, if one is needed.

If you're using an Echo that doesn't show each location, just say, "Alexa, call the first one" to call the recommended testing location.

