Amazon MGM Studios boss Jen Salke to step down. Read the internal memo

Jen Salke, the head of Amazon MGM Studios, is stepping down.

Amazon hired Salke in 2018 to oversee its movie and television unit, and under her leadership, the company became a bigger player in the entertainment industry.

Amazon will not replace Salke's role as it reorganizes the leadership structure of the division.

Jen Salke, the head of Amazon MGM Studios is stepping down from her role, the company confirmed.

Mike Hopkins, Amazon's head of Prime Video and MGM Studios, made the announcement in a Thursday memo to employees. Salke is exiting Amazon to move into film production, and her previous position will not be replaced, Hopkins said.

"We've decided to flatten our leadership structure a bit and not fill the head of studios role," Hopkins wrote. "In line with Amazon's recent work to streamline reporting lines and accelerate decision making, we felt this was the best direction for our studio, which will now operate as distinct film and television studios."

As part of her exit, Salke signed a first-look film and TV producing deal with Amazon, Hopkins wrote.

"As I've been considering my next chapter, I've always been searching for that moment where I was positive that our work had set up Amazon MGM Studios for even more success in the long term," Salke said in a statement provided by Amazon. "When I look at the teams we've put in place, our amazing leaders, and the incredible slate of films and shows we've got in the pipeline, I realized now is that moment."

Amazon tapped Salke in 2018 to head up the Studios business after the ouster of her predecessor Roy Price, who resigned amid allegations that he engaged in sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior toward a producer.

The company's foray into original TV series and films was primarily marked by niche and prestige content like "Transparent," "Manchester By the Sea" and "The Man in the High Castle." Under Salke's leadership, Amazon became a bigger player in the entertainment industry.

Salke spearheaded projects that earned Amazon Studios recognition, such as "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Reacher" and "Fallout." The company also took on "The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power" during her tenure, which became the most expensive TV show ever made.

Amazon acquired motion picture studio MGM Studios for $8.45 billion in 2021, giving it access to a deep bench of intellectual property, including the James Bond catalog. Amazon gained creative control over the Bond movie franchise from the Broccoli family last month.

Below is Hopkins' full memo, which CNBC obtained.

Dear Team,

Since joining Amazon in 2018, Jen Salke has been a driving force in Amazon MGM Studios' evolution into what it is today: a world-class producer of award-winning films and series viewed by hundreds of millions of our customers around the world. Original films and series served as the foundation of Prime Video's growth into one of the world's leading entertainment destinations, and Jen's leadership is an undisputed driver of the success we've had in this space over the years.

Having accomplished so much as an executive, Jen has decided that her next challenge and chapter will be on the production side, with the aim of getting even closer to the global creative community -- which she's been such a vital member of over the course of her career. As a result, Jen will step down from her role as Head of Amazon MGM Studios in order to start a new production entity, and we're so pleased that she'll continue to make her home right here on our lot via an overall first-look deal across both film and TV.

In Jen's words:

"Since I joined in 2018, we set out together to create a new type of global studio that fostered an environment for the world's most creative talent to do their very best work. Along the way, we expanded internationally, built out a film business and hired and developed an incredible team. As I've been considering my next chapter, I've always been searching for that moment where I was positive that our work had set up Amazon MGM Studios for even more success in the long term. When I look at the teams we've put in place, our amazing leaders, and the incredible slate of films and shows we've got in the pipeline, I realized now is that moment. I'm looking forward to continuing doing what I love, cultivating talent, supporting their vision, and bringing compelling stories to audiences around the world."

I can't say enough to express my thanks to Jen for her partnership. Starting with my personal Day 1 in 2020, her vision, creativity and industry relationships were (and are) so apparent that I had no doubt our work together could be transformative not only to Amazon, but also to the industry as a whole. The Rings of Power, Fallout, Reacher, Red One, Maxton Hall, The Idea of You, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Saltburn, Road House, Beast Games, Culpa Mia/Tuya and others speak to the hits under her leadership that have stirred cultural conversation and delivered incredible storytelling to worldwide audiences…and that list covers only the past 18 months. In addition, her leadership is evidenced by the senior team she's hired and developed…a team that I know will step up in a big way going forward.

Speaking of that team, we will be taking a couple of weeks to have thoughtful conversations with Jen's directs and others to finalize the ideal long-term structure for the Amazon MGM Studios organization as a whole, and we'll have more to share on that work soon.

One thing I did want to call out is the fact that – following Jen's decision to step away – we've decided to flatten our leadership structure a bit and not fill the head of studios role. In line with Amazon's recent work to streamline reporting lines and accelerate decision making, we felt this was the best direction for our studio, which will now operate as distinct film and television studios. To that end, Courtenay Valenti (Head of Film) and Vernon Sanders (Head of TV) will now report directly to me, while Sue Kroll will also continue in her role leading global marketing across both film and TV.

I'm immensely proud of the momentum our team at studios has built over past 12-18 months, executing against our strategic plan and developing a fantastic slate of original shows and films that position us for even more success ahead.

Please join me in once again thanking Jen and wishing her the best on this next adventure…thankfully, she won't be far away and we still have much to do together.

-Mike

