Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Amazon reaches $2 trillion market cap for the first time

By Annie Palmer,CNBC

CNBC
  • Amazon crossed $2 trillion in market cap during intraday trading on Wednesday.
  • The company joins other tech heavyweights such as Nvidia, Apple, Alphabet and Microsoft, all of which have crossed a $2 trillion market capitalization.
  • Shares of Amazon have surged 27.5% so far this year.

Amazon shares closed up 3.9% to $193.61 on Wednesday, pushing the company's market cap past $2 trillion for the first time.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

In crossing the milestone, Amazon joins Nvidia, Apple, Alphabet and Microsoft, all of which are worth $2 trillion or more. Investors have piled into tech stocks recently as excitement around generative artificial intelligence has reached a fever pitch. Nvidia, which makes graphics processors for the servers that power large AI models, has been one of the biggest beneficiaries, with its market value soaring from $2 trillion to $3 trillion in just over three months.

Shares of Amazon have surged 27.5% so far this year, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq has risen about 18% over the same period.

In April, the company reported first-quarter earnings that showed its Amazon Web Services business was continuing to rebound from a recent slowdown caused by businesses that trimmed their cloud spend. Amazon executives also spoke at length about how AWS can benefit from a surge in demand for generative AI services.

Investors have also cheered the company's recent cost-cutting initiatives, which fueled Amazon's earnings growth in recent quarters. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has been on a multiyear quest to reign in the company's spending, including widespread layoffs that have affected more than 27,000 Amazon employees.

It took Amazon more than four years to cross the $2 trillion milestone. Its market cap reached $1 trillion in 2020, the second time in its history after hitting the benchmark for the first time in 2018.

Money Report

6 mins ago

Levi's CEO says the ‘head-to-toe denim lifestyle' is seeing success

8 mins ago

Biden Cabinet officials roll out new plans to cut costs of living ahead of Trump debate





Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us