Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Amazon's Cloud Business Just Recorded Its Weakest Growth to Date and Missed Analysts' Estimates

By Jordan Novet,CNBC

Joan Cros | Nurphoto | Getty Images
  • Amazon's cloud-computing business generated revenue of $20.5 billion in the third quarter.
  • AWS is slowing down hiring in some areas, a spokesperson confirmed this week.

Amazon said Thursday that revenue growth in its cloud-computing unit slowed in the third quarter to 27.5%, missing analysts' estimates. It's the slowest expansion since at least 2014, the year Amazon started reporting on the group's finances.

Revenue at AWS came in at $20.5 billion, according to a statement, while analysts polled by StreetAccount had expected $21.1 billion. Revenue grew 33% in the second quarter. AWS now contributes 16% of Amazon's total revenue.

AWS, which Amazon launched in 2006, controlled about 39% of the cloud infrastructure market in 2021, down from 41% in 2020, according to estimates from technology industry researcher Gartner. Google, Huawei and Microsoft all gained share last year, Gartner said. The industry has seen steady growth as businesses continue to offload their computing and storage to the cloud.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Operating income for the division was $5.4 billion, less than the StreetAccount consensus of $6.37 billion. Amazon as a whole had $2.53 billion in quarterly operating income. AWS operating margin contracted to 26.3% from 29% in the second quarter.

During the quarter AWS launched its second cloud data center region in the United Arab Emirates, and it announced the availability of "serverless" services that help developers deploy data-analytics tools with minimal server-management work.

Amazon has slowed the pace of hiring in AWS, even as it continues to grow faster than the company's core e-commerce business. In some parts of AWS, Amazon has met its hiring needs, while in others it has thousands of job openings, an AWS spokesperson told CNBC earlier this week. The comments came as Google and Microsoft also indicated they would reduce headcount growth.

Money Report

news 7 mins ago

Nasdaq Futures Fall After Weak Amazon Guidance Adds Pressure to Tech Rout

news 26 mins ago

Trump Loses Latest Court Bid to Block Congress From Getting His Income Tax Returns

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

WATCH: Amazon Web Services CEO: I hope my kids don't think we're doing enough on the environment

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us