Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Ambarella shares soar 17% on report chip designer is exploring sale

By Samantha Subin, CNBC

[CNBC] Ambarella shares soar 17% on report chip designer is exploring sale
Thomas Fuller | SOPA Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images
  • Chip designer Ambarella has held talks with bankers and is considering a sale, according to a Bloomberg report.
  • Sources told the news outlet that the company could draw interest from semiconductor firms looking to beef up their automotive business.
  • The California-based company is known for its system-on-chip semiconductors and software used for edge artificial intelligence.

Ambarella shares popped 17% after a report that the chip designer is currently working with bankers on a potential sale.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Bloomberg reported the news, citing sources familiar with the matter.

While no deal is imminent, the sources told Bloomberg that the firm may draw interest from semiconductor companies looking to improve their automotive business. Private equity firms have already expressed interest, according to the report.

The Santa Clara, California-based company is known for its system-on-chip semiconductors and software used for edge artificial intelligence. Ambarella chips are used in the automotive sector for electronic mirrors and self-driving assistance systems.

Shares have slumped about 18% year to date. The company's market capitalization last stood at nearly $2.6 billion.

Money Report

news 21 mins ago

House Speaker Johnson argues the War Powers Act is unconstitutional

news 34 mins ago

Nvidia CEO Huang sells $15 million worth of stock, first sale of $873 million plan

Read the Bloomberg story here.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports Bay Area Sports Calendar WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us