Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

AMD announces $6 billion buyback; shares climb 8%

By Kif Leswing, CNBC

Lisa Su, president and CEO of AMD, talks about the AMD EPYC processor during a keynote address at the 2019 CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., January 9, 2019. 
Steve Marcus | Reuters
  • AMD said on Wednesday that its board of directors approved $6 billion in share buybacks. The stock climbed 8%.
  • AMD is the most important artificial intelligence chip company aside from Nvidia.
  • AMD announced a deal potentially worth $10 billion in investment on Tuesday to support an AI company called Humain in Saudi Arabia with chips.

AMD said on Wednesday that its board of directors approved $6 billion in share buybacks. The stock climbed 8%.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The authorization is in addition to $4 billion in existing approved share repurchases, the company said.

"Our expanded share repurchase program reflects the Board's confidence in AMD's strategic direction, growth prospects, and ability to consistently generate strong free cash flow," AMD CEO Lisa Su said in a statement.

AMD, the most important artificial intelligence chip company aside from Nvidia, reported 96 cents in earnings per share on $7.44 billion in revenue in its fiscal first quarter.

AMD announced a deal potentially worth $10 billion in investment on Tuesday to support an AI company called Humain in Saudi Arabia with chips. Su was in Saudi Arabia this week to announce the deal.

Money Report

news 41 mins ago

Video podcasts are having a moment at media upfronts

news 44 mins ago

I left New York City for a small, remote town in Wyoming—it did wonders for my happiness and brain

AMD said that it would provide graphics processors for AI as well as central processors needed to build AI servers to Humain, which is also buying Nvidia processors.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us