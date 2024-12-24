American Airlines temporarily grounded U.S. flights because of technical issue

American briefly grounded U.S. flights on Tuesday.

American Airlines grounded flights nationwide Tuesday morning due to a technical issue, snarling travel during what carriers expect to be a period of record demand for the holidays.

By 7:55 a.m. ET, the ground stop had been lifted, however, an American Airlines spokeswoman told CNBC.

"A technical issue is affecting American flights this morning," a spokeswoman said. "Our teams are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, and we apologize to our customers for the inconvenience."

It was not immediately clear what the cause of the technical issue was or how many flights were impacted.

Airlines routinely issue ground stops, which hold flights at origin, so that destination airports aren't overwhelmed by flights with nowhere to park when there are disruptions. In addition to technical problems, ground stops are put in place for thunderstorms and other severe weather.

Correction: The ground stop was issued Tuesday. An earlier version of this story misstated the timing.

