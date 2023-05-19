American Airlines Pilots Reach Preliminary Labor Agreement

American Airlines and its pilots have reached a preliminary agreement for a new labor contract, the union representing the pilots said Friday.

The agreement comes after months of tense negotiations. The airlines' pilots recently authorized the union to call a strike if an agreement couldn't be reached.

American Airlines and its pilots have reached a preliminary agreement for a new four-year labor contract after months of tense negotiations, a milestone for the country's biggest carrier.

The terms of the deal weren't disclosed but are likely to include raises as the industry faces a pilot shortage and aviators seek better pay after the Covid-19 pandemic paused new contracts for years.

American Airlines CEO Robert Isom said in March that a new four-year deal could include cumulative raises of 40%.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

American's roughly 15,000 pilots would still need to ratify a tentative agreement.

"We're pleased to have reached an agreement in principle on a new four-year contract with the Allied Pilots Association (APA) that provides our pilots with pay and profit sharing that match the top of the industry with improved quality-of-life provisions unique to American's pilots," an American spokeswoman said in a statement.

Negotiations across the industry have been tense. American's pilots recently authorized the union to call a strike if an agreement couldn't be reached.