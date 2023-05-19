Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

American Airlines Pilots Reach Preliminary Labor Agreement

By Leslie Josephs,CNBC

Joe Raedle | Getty Images
  • American Airlines and its pilots have reached a preliminary agreement for a new labor contract, the union representing the pilots said Friday.
  • The agreement comes after months of tense negotiations. The airlines' pilots recently authorized the union to call a strike if an agreement couldn't be reached.

American Airlines and its pilots have reached a preliminary agreement for a new four-year labor contract after months of tense negotiations, a milestone for the country's biggest carrier.

The terms of the deal weren't disclosed but are likely to include raises as the industry faces a pilot shortage and aviators seek better pay after the Covid-19 pandemic paused new contracts for years.

American Airlines CEO Robert Isom said in March that a new four-year deal could include cumulative raises of 40%.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

American's roughly 15,000 pilots would still need to ratify a tentative agreement.

"We're pleased to have reached an agreement in principle on a new four-year contract with the Allied Pilots Association (APA) that provides our pilots with pay and profit sharing that match the top of the industry with improved quality-of-life provisions unique to American's pilots," an American spokeswoman said in a statement.

Negotiations across the industry have been tense. American's pilots recently authorized the union to call a strike if an agreement couldn't be reached.

Money Report

news 6 mins ago

Bezos' Blue Origin Wins NASA Astronaut Moon Lander Contract to Compete With SpaceX's Starship

news 9 mins ago

‘It's Made Work 100 Times Better': 3 Ways New Graduates Can Find Office Friendships, and 1 Mistake to Avoid

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us