American Airlines shares tumble as outlook falls short

American Airlines has spent much of the past year working to reverse the damage from a business-travel sales strategy.

American forecast a wider-than-expected loss for the first quarter and an increase in costs.

The airline signed a new credit card deal with Citi late last year.

American Airlines' first-quarter earnings outlook on Thursday fell short of analysts' estimates, sending shares down more than 5%.

The carrier forecast an adjusted loss per share of 20 cents to 40 cents for the first three months of 2025 based on current demand trends and fuel-price forecast, a wider loss than the 4 cents analysts were expecting, according to LSEG.

The airline said it expects unit costs, excluding fuel, to rise in the low-single digit percentage points over the first quarter of 2024 driven by lower capacity, which it expects to fall as much as 2% over last year; a higher mix of smaller, regional-jet flying; and new labor agreements it finalized last year.

The earnings outlook contrasts with sunnier forecasts from rivals United and Delta earlier this month, though American's full-year earnings forecast of between $1.70 and $2.70 is in line with analysts' estimates.

American spent much of the last year working to reverse the fallout of a business-travel sales strategy that pushed for direct bookings instead of travel agencies. American has since abandoned that failed strategy and last year said that previous approach would cost it $1.5 billion in 2024 revenue.

However, it also sealed a new credit card deal with its partner Citi. Compensation from its existing deals with Citi and Barclays rose 17% from 2023 to $6.1 billion last year, American said.

"As we look ahead to this year, American remains well-positioned because of the strength of our network, loyalty and co-branded credit card programs, fleet and operational reliability, and the tremendous work of our team," CEO Robert Isom said in a news release.

American said it expects revenue to be up between 3% to 5% in the first quarter versus the same period in 2024 and up as much as 7.5% for the full year compared with 2024.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Here is how American performed in the fourth quarter compared with Wall Street estimates compiled by LSEG:

Earnings per share: 86 cents adjusted vs. 64 cents

86 cents adjusted vs. 64 cents Revenue: $13.66 billion vs. $13.40 billion expected

American's fourth-quarter profit rose to $590 million from $19 million on sales that were up 4.6% on the year to $13.66 billion. Both domestic and international revenue rose, led by a surge in trans-Pacific revenue.