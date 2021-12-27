Another ‘Great Resignation' Wave Is Coming in January, Muse CEO Says. Here's How to Prepare

The "Great Resignation" may be about to pick up steam again in the new year.

Kathryn Minshew, co-founder and CEO of careers website The Muse, is predicting another wave in January and then again once companies start finalizing their back-to office plans. Right now, she believes that may be in the spring.

There have been signs that the "Great Resignation," or what some call "The Great Reshuffling," has slowed down. The rate of those quitting their jobs declined in October, according to the most recent data available from the U.S. Department of Labor.

On top of that, the holiday season is when many people pause their job hunt, Minshew said. They may have also stuck around for a year-end bonus.

However, this is also a time when people reflect on their lives and think about what they can do differently in the new year.

"Changing jobs is one of the most common and sort of least personally disruptive ways that you can effect a big life change," she said.

The good news is that January and February is when companies with a calendar-year budget tend to post new positions.

Here's how you can do to get ready to say "I quit" and find a new job.

Check your resume

Before you read your resume, make a list of your five to 10 top career achievements. Compare that to what is actually what is on your document, said workplace strategist Holland Haiis.

Also, look to see how any of your descriptions have changed and if any new vocabulary is now used to describe your roles.

Update your LinkedIn profile

Recruiters and potential employers will look at your LinkedIn profile, so make sure it aligns with your resume and is complete so that it appears in search results, Haiis said.

Pay close attention to your headline. One that says unemployed or actively seeking opportunities won't spark anyone's imagination, she said.

"What you want to think about is what defines and describes what you do, what you're looking for, and the value you can bring to the organization," Haiis said.

Know your worth

Look back at the past year and note your key accomplishments, Minshew said. She likes to keep a tag in her email inbox on any good feedback she receives, so it is easy to go back and check.

Also think about what makes you an amazing asset for an organization and start practicing how to get that across. This is particularly important for women, who have been taught not to brag, Haiis said.

"This is not bragging," she said. "This is your personal brand.

"Being comfortable with who you are and what you achieved is different than bragging."

Print out job descriptions

When you see a job you want to apply for, print out the description and highlight key skills the employer is looking for in a candidate. Then, think about where you can insert that language into your cover letter and resume, Minshew suggested.

"The more that you can really mirror what someone is asking for with what you have to offer, the more likely you are both to get through the automated screening of an applicant-tracking system, but also to catch the eye of a human interviewer," she said.

Show gratitude

Think about the people who have helped you over the past year and use the holidays as a time to reconnect and say thank you.

"This is another great way to get back on people's radars and to both express genuine appreciation, while also kind of staying top of mind for someone," Minshew said.

Network

The holiday season means social gatherings and parties, which makes it a chance to talk to people who may help you in your search.

"Don't feel shy to follow up with someone that you've met and say, 'I really enjoyed our conversation the other night; I'd love to continue it. Do you have time for a coffee in the new year?'" Minshew suggested.

You will be surprised how much people want to help.

"Our DNA as human beings is wired in a way that we get a rush of good brain chemistry when we help other people," Haiis noted.

