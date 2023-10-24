Apple announces Oct. 30 event, new Macs expected

Apple sent invites on Tuesday for a launch event that will be streamed on its website on Oct. 30.

New Mac laptops are expected, according to analyst reports.

Apple sent invites on Tuesday for a launch event that will be streamed on its website on Oct. 30. The launch will be held at 8 p.m. E.T., later than Apple's typical launches, which usually kick off in the afternoon.

New Mac laptops are expected, according to reports. Apple's iMac and some of its MacBook laptops have not been updated yet this year. An event page posted on the Apple website shows a Finder logo animation, which is a Mac app.

Apple's tagline on the invites is "scary fast," which suggests chip news, and is a reference to Halloween.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Apple's current chips are named M2, and it is expected to release faster M3 chips at some point to boost Mac sales, which were down 7% on an annual basis in the June quarter.

Apple held a launch event at its campus for new iPhones and Apple Watch models in September. However, this launch appears to be an online stream with no in-person component.

Apple

Don't miss these CNBC PRO stories: