Apple Just Announced Its Big Annual Conference Starts June 6, New iPhone Software Expected

By Kif Leswing, CNBC

Brooks Kraft/Apple Inc/Handout via Reuters
  • Apple usually unveils new iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV and Mac software at a presentation on the first day of WWDC.

Apple said Tuesday that its annual developers conference, WWDC, will begin on June 6.

The company will hold a launch event on the first day of the conference. Apple usually unveils new iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV and Mac software at a presentation featuring its CEO, Tim Cook, on the first day of WWDC.

WWDC 2022 will be virtual and streamed on Apple's website. The event runs through June 10. Apple has held virtual events since 2020.

The software revealed at WWDC is distributed in beta form over the summer before being widely released alongside new iPhone models in the fall. This year, Apple's iPhone software will likely be called iOS 16.

WWDC is focused on Apple's software developers who build apps for the company's platforms. Much of the conference, after the first-day presentation, is dedicated to sessions where developers get coaching and tips from Apple employees on how to make better apps and use the company's software.

But it's also the first time that the public gets a peek at the major new software features that Apple plans to release over the year.

Some developers and students will be able to apply to watch the presentation from Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, California.

Apple could also announce a high-end Mac Pro desktop computer. Officials suggested during the company's last launch event in March that it would be announced in the future.

