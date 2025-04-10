Apple drops 5% after notching best day since 1998

Apple dropped 5% after its best day since January 1998.

Markets fell Thursday after President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause on some tariffs, spurring a historic market rally.

Semiconductor stocks reliant on production and manufacturing outside the U.S. also slumped after the VanEck Semiconductor ETF notched its best day ever.

Technology stocks plummeted Thursday and the Nasdaq Composite headed for its worst day since 2020 after notching its second-best day ever during Wednesday's historic market rally.

The tech-heavy index dropped more than 7% and was on pace for its eight-worst day over the past two decades. Six of the last seven biggest drops came during the 2008 financial crisis and the early days of the Covid pandemic.

Stocks posted a monster rally Wednesday after President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause on some tariffs and dropped the tariff on most countries to 10% to allow negotiations.

Markets reversed course Thursday. Apple declined 6%, giving back some of its 15% Wednesday gain that pushed the iPhone maker to its best day since January 1998.Tesla dropped 7%, while Meta Platforms and Nvidia declined about 5% each. Microsoft, Alphabet and Amazon were last down at least 2% each.

Semiconductor stocks reliant on production and manufacturing outside the U.S. also slumped, with the VanEck Semiconductor ETF shedding 7% after a 17% gain and its best session ever. While the sector has been excluded from the recent tariffs, chipmakers have sold off on fears that tariffs will eat away at demand and hurt the economy. Targeted tariffs also remain on the horizon.

On Semiconductor, Marvell Technology and Apple suppliers Qorvo and Skyworks Solutions plunged more than 10% each. Advanced Micro Devices, Broadcom and Intel fell at least 5% each. Micron Technology dropped 9%.

