Apple Just Released a New Update That Lets You Unlock Your iPhone With a Mask on — Here's How to Set It Up

Apple released iOS 15.4 on Monday. Users can now download the update in their iPhone settings app.

The new software includes several features for existing iPhones, including the ability to unlock your iPhone while wearing a mask, new emojis and a service that allows iPhone users to accept credit card payments without additional hardware.

The software update will likely be the biggest iPhone software update of the year, except for iOS 16, which is expected to be announced in June at Apple's developer conference.

Other improvements in the update include:

Safety messages during AirTag setup.

The ability to unlock FaceID while wearing a mask, which also applies to Apple Pay, but the feature is restricted to iPhone 12 or newer, and requires configuration.

A new Siri voice and the ability to ask it questions about time and date while offline.

Tap to pay on iPhone, a service that allows users to accept credit cards through Apple Pay.

Universal Control, a feature that allows users to drag and drop files between an iPad and a Mac.

The ability to scan text directly into a file in the Notes app.

Additional SharePlay integration to allow users to quickly share songs and other content over FaceTime.

To download the update on your phone, navigate to Settings > General > Software Update.

How to set up Face ID with a mask

If you want to use the new feature that lets you unlock using your face, even if you have a mask on. Do this: