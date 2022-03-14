Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Apple Just Released a New Update That Lets You Unlock Your iPhone With a Mask on — Here's How to Set It Up

By Kif Leswing, CNBC

Lucy Nicholson | Reuters
  • Apple released iOS 15.4 on Monday.
  • The new software includes several features for existing iPhones, including the ability to unlock your iPhone while wearing a mask.

Apple released iOS 15.4 on Monday. Users can now download the update in their iPhone settings app.

The new software includes several features for existing iPhones, including the ability to unlock your iPhone while wearing a mask, new emojis and a service that allows iPhone users to accept credit card payments without additional hardware.

The software update will likely be the biggest iPhone software update of the year, except for iOS 16, which is expected to be announced in June at Apple's developer conference.

Other improvements in the update include:

  • Safety messages during AirTag setup.
  • The ability to unlock FaceID while wearing a mask, which also applies to Apple Pay, but the feature is restricted to iPhone 12 or newer, and requires configuration.
  • A new Siri voice and the ability to ask it questions about time and date while offline.
  • Tap to pay on iPhone, a service that allows users to accept credit cards through Apple Pay.
  • Universal Control, a feature that allows users to drag and drop files between an iPad and a Mac.
  • The ability to scan text directly into a file in the Notes app.
  • Additional SharePlay integration to allow users to quickly share songs and other content over FaceTime.

To download the update on your phone, navigate to Settings > General > Software Update.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Money Report

politics 37 mins ago

US Holds ‘Intense' 7-Hour Talks With China Amid Russia's War in Ukraine

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Vaccine Maker Stocks Rise as China Battles Worst Covid Outbreak Since 2020

How to set up Face ID with a mask

If you want to use the new feature that lets you unlock using your face, even if you have a mask on. Do this:

  • Install the iOS 15.4 update.
  • Open Settings.
  • Tap Face ID & Passcode
  • Toggle the option to turn on Face ID with a Mask.
  • Scan your face (you don't need to wear a mask for setup.)

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

BusinessUS: NewsTechnologyApple Inc.entertainment
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us