Apple now has $162 billion in cash on hand, slightly less than last quarter

By Ashley Capoot,CNBC

David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Apple now has $162.1 billion in cash on hand, which is less than the $166.5 billion it had last quarter.
  • The company regularly maintains one of the largest cash piles in the U.S.
  • Analysts expected Apple to post its fourth-consecutive quarter of revenue decline Thursday, as Wall Street expected $89.28 billion in sales.

Apple now has $162.1 billion in cash on hand, according to the company's fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report released Thursday.

The figure is below the company's cash pile from its fiscal third quarter of 2023, when it reported $166.5 billion. Apple had around $166.3 billion in cash during its fiscal second quarter in 2023.

The company regularly maintains one of the largest cash piles in the U.S.

Analysts expected Apple to post its fourth-consecutive quarter of revenue decline Thursday. The company reported $89.50 billion in revenue and $1.46 in earnings per share for its fiscal fourth quarter. Wall Street anticipated $89.28 billion in sales, marking about a 1% fall from the same quarter last year.

The September quarter isn't usually Apple's biggest or slowest, and this year, it only includes about a week of iPhone 15 sales. Apple announced its new iPhone 15 product line in early September, and the devices hit shelves later that month.

Apple's fiscal fourth-quarter period does include some back-to-school laptop and tablet spending, which often benefits its Mac and iPad divisions.

— CNBC's Kif Leswing contributed to this report.

