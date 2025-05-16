Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Apple Pay services resolved after outage, company says

By Ashley Capoot, CNBC

[CNBC] Apple Pay services resolved after outage, company says
Nurphoto | Nurphoto | Getty Images
  • Apple users experienced problems with a range of the company's payment features on Friday.
  • The company's Wallet and Apple Pay features were the last to be resolved, according to the company's support site.
  • Apple Card and Apple Cash outages were resolved earlier, the support site said.

Apple users experienced problems with a range of the company's payment features on Friday.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Wallet and Apple Pay were the last payment issues to be resolved, according to the company's support site.

Earlier in the day, nearly 3,000 users reported issues with Apple Pay, according to Downdetector, a website that tracks outages.

Some users were also experiencing problems with Apple Card and Apple Cash, but those outages were resolved earlier, the support site said.

CNBC has reached out to Apple for comment.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports Bay Area Sports Calendar WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us