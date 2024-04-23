Money Report

Apple sends invites to May 7 launch event, new iPads expected

By Kif Leswing,CNBC

Angela Weiss | AFP | Getty Images
Apple will launch new products on May 7 in a online event, according to invites sent to the media on Tuesday.

The event, with the tag line "Let loose," will be livestreamed on Apple's website at 10 a.m. Eastern time. Apple's launch events are usually pre-recorded.

Apple is expected to release new iPads after no new models were announced in 2023. The invite graphic features Apple Pencil, the company's iPad stylus. Apple could release upgrades to its high-end iPad Pro, as well as a bigger iPad Air, according to analysts and reports.

Apple
Apple also sometimes releases new colors for iPhones, Apple Watches, and accessories during the spring. The last time Apple held a launch event during the spring was in March 2022, during which it announced the latest version of the iPad Air, alongside a lower-end iPhone.

Millions of people tune in to watch Apple's launch events live, representing a critical marketing channel for the company.

Apple is also expected to make significant AI announcements this year, likely at its WWDC conference in June.



