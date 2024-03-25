Apple to launch Vision Pro in China this year, Tim Cook says

Apple will launch its Vision Pro headset in China this year, CEO Tim Cook told Chinese state media.

Apple's virtual and augmented reality headset launched in the U.S. in February with a starting price of $3,500.

With the Vision Pro's entrance into China, Apple will compete against local headset players such as Pico, which is owned by TikTok's parent company ByteDance.

In a video posted on one of CCTV's accounts on Chinese social media site Weibo, Cook was heard responding "yes," when asked if the Vision Pro would launch in China this year.

Cook has been in China for the past few days, touring a new Apple store in Shanghai and attending the China Development Forum in Beijing. His visit comes at a time Apple faces a number of challenges in the northeast Asian country.

The iPhone giant's sales in the greater China region fell nearly 13% in the December quarter, as Apple contends with consumer caution over spending and more intense competition in the smartphone market from a resurgent Huawei.

Cook reiterated Apple's commitment to the Chinese market.

"I am very confident in it (China)," Cook said, according to news package posted on one of CCTV's Weibo accounts. "I love China, I love being here, I love the people and the culture. Every time I come here, I am reminded that anything is possible here."