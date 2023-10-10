Apple's latest iPhone software lets you leave a FaceTime video voicemail. Here's how to do it

If your FaceTime call goes unanswered, you can now record a video message.

This feature is available to anyone with an iPhone released in 2018 or later.

To leave a video message, you and your recipient must update to iOS 17.

A new Apple iOS 17 feature gives you the option to leave a video message if your FaceTime goes unanswered.

As long as you have an iPhone from 2018 or later, and you update your phone's software, you can record a video message. Keep in mind this only works if your recipient also has iOS 17. It can be a fun way to leave a video for someone if they miss your FaceTime call, and it works just like you might expect to leave a voicemail.

It's easy to do, so I'll show you how.

Here's how to send a FaceTime video message on iOS 17

1. Update your phone. Before you leave a video message, make sure your iPhone is running iOS 17. Go to Settings > General > Software Update. If there's an update available, install it.

2. Open the FaceTime app. Start a FaceTime call by opening the FaceTime app and then tapping the New FaceTime button. Select the contact you're trying to call and then hit the FaceTime icon at the bottom of the screen.

3. Record video. If the person you are trying to FaceTime doesn't answer, you'll be given the option to record a video. A countdown will appear and you can start recording your video message. Don't worry, you can do a retake, but if you're feeling bold, simply press send. If you want to save the video message, there is the option to add it to your Camera Roll. Apple also offers a cancel button if you change your mind about leaving a video message.

4. Retrieving a FaceTime message. Your video message will appear in the recipient's missed call log on their FaceTime app. It will present them with the option to return your call, watch the video message or even save it to their own Camera Roll.

That's it!