Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Arizona, Montana put abortion rights constitutional measures on November ballots

By Dan Mangan,CNBC

Rebecca Noble | Getty Images
  • Proposals to enshrine abortion rights in the constitutions of Arizona and Montana will be on the ballots of those states in November.
  • That could potentially affect the outcome of the presidential and congressional races in those states.
  • Arizona and Montana join six other states where abortion rights measures are on their ballots this fall.

Proposals to enshrine abortion rights in the constitutions of Arizona and Montana will be on the ballots in those states in November, which could potentially affect the outcome of the presidential and congressional races in those states.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

On Tuesday, the Arizona Supreme Court effectively allowed the ballot measure there to proceed as planned, in a ruling that found the summary used to collect signatures for the measure was valid.

Also Tuesday, Montana's Secretary of State's Office certified that abortion rights supporters had obtained enough signatures to put a measure on the ballot.

Arizona and Montana join six other states where abortion rights measures will be on their ballots this fall.

Arizona is considered a key swing state in the 2024 presidential election.

Four years ago, President Joe Biden's razor thin victory in Arizona over then-President Donald Trump helped secure the Democrat's victory in the Electoral College.

Money Report

5 mins ago

The world's largest steel industry is going through a ‘winter' amid a supply glut and weak demand

news 33 mins ago

China's antimony export controls rattle the tungsten industry

In Montana, incumbent three-term Sen. Jon Tester, a Democrat, is facing a tough challenge from Republican nominee Tim Sheehy, a former Navy SEAL. If Sheehy defeats Tester, it could help Republicans gain majority control of the Senate.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

In 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its half-century-old ruling in Roe v. Wade, which said there was a federal constitutional right to abortion.

The decision, which was backed by three justices nominated by the Republican Trump, opened the door for individual states to set their own restrictions on abortion access.

But the decision also was blamed for harming the election chances of Republican congressional candidates in 2022.

And in seven states where abortion rights were placed on the ballot before this year, those measures passed into law, even in conservative states.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us