Hong Kong shares surge as Alibaba pops nearly 6%; Asia markets mostly slide

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index surged almost 2%, powered by tech stocks as other Asia-Pacific markets mostly fell.

The Hang Seng Tech index jumped almost 3%, led by a 5.84% gain by tech giant Alibaba after founder Jack Ma reportedly bought $50 million of Alibaba shares listed in Hong Kong. The mainland Chinese CSI 300 was up 0.3%.

Investors are also assessing economic data out of Japan, as well as factory activity data from Australia.

Japan's December exports beat expectations, with its trade balance turning in a $62.1 billion surplus compared with a $122.1 billion deficit expected by a Reuters poll of economists. The data comes a day after the Bank of Japan left its monetary policy unchanged.

Australia also saw flash PMI surveys from Juno Bank, which showed an expansion in manufacturing activity in January after 11 straight months of contraction. Business activity in the country also saw a softer contraction in January compared to December.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 inched up marginally after the announcement, extending its three-day winning streak.

Japan's Nikkei 225 slid 0.26%, extending its losses from Tuesday, while the Topix saw a smaller loss of 0.15%.

South Korea's Kospi fell 0.43%, with heavyweights Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix recording the largest losses among the top 10 stocks on the benchmark index. The small-cap Kosdaq also fell 1.35%

Overnight in the U.S., the S&P 500 gained 0.29% to set a fresh all-time high of 4,864.60 as traders assessed the latest batch of corporate earnings.

The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.43%, but the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average snapped a three day winning streak and fell 0.25%, retreating below the 38,000 level that was crossed for the first time on Monday.

New Zealand's inflation rate hits lowest rate since June 2021

New Zealand's inflation rate fell to 4.7% in the final quarter of 2023, its lowest level since the quarter ended June 2021.

The reading indicates that inflation slowed throughout 2023, with the CPI rate dropping for a fourth straight quarter.

However, consumers prices senior manager Nicola Growden noted that while this is the smallest annual rise in the CPI in more than two years, it is still above the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's inflation target range of 1-3%.

This reading will be the last inflation reading before the RBNZ meets at the end of February for its monetary policy decision. The bank last held rates at 5.5% in November.

Japan business activity expands at fastest pace in four months

Japan's private sector activity in January expanded at its fastest pace since September, according to flash data from the au Jibun bank.

Japan's composite purchasing managers index came in at 51.1, up from 50.0 in December. The bank said the increase was led by service providers, with the service sector PMI accelerating to 52.7 from 51.5.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion and a reading under 50 suggests a contraction.

Manufacturing PMI registered a smaller contraction in January, coming in at 47.4 from 46.8.

Japan exports beat expectations in December, recording trade surplus as imports fall

Japan's exports grew 9.8% year-on-year in December, reversing from a 0.2% fall in the previous month and beating expectations of a 9.1% rise from economists polled by Reuters.

Imports to the world's third-largest economy fell 6.8% year-on-year in December, a smaller contraction compared with November's 11.9% decline, but steeper than the 5.3% expected from the Reuters poll.

As such, Japan's trade balance for December stood at a $62.1 billion surplus, compared with a $780.4 billion deficit in November.

For the whole of 2023, Japan's total exports climbed 2.8% year-on-year to 100.89 trillion yen, while imports fell 7% in the same period to 110.17 trillion yen.

Australia factory activity expands for first time in 11 months, Juno Bank data shows

Australia's factory activity expanded for the first time in 11 months, according to flash data from Juno Bank.

The country's manufacturing purchasing managers' index for January came in at 50.3, up from December's figure of 47.6.

Service sector activity contracted at a slower pace, with the services PMI at 47.9 compared with December's 47.1.

Overall, business activity in Australia also saw a slower contraction, with the composite PMI at 48.1 against 46.9 in December.

A PMI reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below 50 signals contraction.

Earnings cause divergence among Dow members

The Dow fell more than 100 points in Tuesday's session as investors parsed earnings reports from a handful of index members.

3M dragged on the blue-chip average with a drop of more than 11%, on track for its third biggest loss in history and worst day since April 2019. The selloff came after issuing disappointing full-year and first-quarter guidance.

Johnson & Johnson also pulled the index down, sliding 1.5% despite beating Wall Street forecasts on both lines in the fourth quarter.

But losses were mitigated by rallies on the back of other members' reports. Verizon led the index higher with a gain of more than 5% following a better-than-expected report. Procter & Gamble followed, up more than 4% as investors keyed in on earnings per share that came in better than analysts anticipated.

United Airlines, 3M among Tuesday's biggest movers

These are some of the stocks moving the most during Tuesday's session:

Oil prices flat on mixed supply, geopolitical signals

Oil prices were largely flat Tuesday as traders tried to decipher mixed signals in the Middle East and threats to crude supplies.

The West Texas Intermediate contract for March rose 21 cents, or .28%, to trade at $74.97 a barrel on Tuesday, while the Brent crude contract rose 5 cents, or .06%, to trade at $80.11. U.S. crude was down more than 2% earlier in the trading session.

Israel has proposed a two-month pause of fighting in Gaza in exchange for the release of the remaining hostages, according to NBC News. But Hamas has rejected the offer, according the Associated Press.

Oil prices had risen about 2% on Monday on potential threats to crude supplies. Ukrainian drones reportedly struck a major Russian fuel terminal on the Baltic Sea over the weekend, and the U.S. and Britain launched renewed airstrikes against the Houthis in Yemen on Monday.

Oil output in the U.S. has also taken a hit from the cold weather, with production in North Dakota down about 400,000 barrels per day as of Friday. The outage in the U.S. is tempered by Libya restarting production at the Sharara oilfield, which as a capacity of 300,000 barrels per day.

